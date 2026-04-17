EU greenhouse gas emissions down 40% since 1990

According to official EU data submitted to the UNFCCC and analysed by the European Environment Agency (EEA), the European Union reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by a further 3% between 2023 and 2024, bringing total reductions to 40% below 1990 levels.

The long-term decline has been driven mainly by the expansion of renewable energy, improved energy efficiency, a shift away from carbon-intensive fuels, and broader structural changes in the economy. Almost all EU Member States contributed to the reduction.

The largest emission cuts came from electricity and heat production, manufacturing, construction, residential energy use, and iron and steel production. Emissions from electricity and heat generation fell by 58% since 1990, supported by a major shift from coal and oil to cleaner energy sources and a growing share of renewables.

However, emissions from road transport have increased due to rising demand for both passenger and freight transport, despite improvements in vehicle efficiency and electrification. Meanwhile, emissions from fluorinated gases used in cooling systems rose until 2014 but have been declining for a decade due to EU regulatory measures.

Natural carbon removals by forests have weakened due to ageing forests, increased harvesting, and climate-related impacts.

EU and national climate policies, including the Emissions Trading System (ETS), have played a key role in driving emissions reductions since the 1990s and 2005 onwards.

(eea.europa.eu)