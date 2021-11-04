Dubai Crown Prince Visits Hungarian Expo Pavilion

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum visited Hungary’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) told MTI.

The crown prince, arriving at the head of a 40-member delegation, was fascinated by what has been named as one of the 15 most captivating pavilions of the World Expo, it said. He showed keen interest in the pavilion, which showcases Hungary’s rich sources of mineral, medicinal and thermal waters, and especially the installation of the spa town of Hévíz, as a potential tourism destination, the agency said. The pavilion, the first wooden structure in the Gulf region, was constructed without using a single drop of water, in line with the expo’s theme of sustainability, MTÜ said.

