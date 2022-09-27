President Novák Meets Hungarian Scientists in US

President Katalin Novák met Hungarian research scientists and Silicon Valley experts in California on the fifth day of her official visit to the United States. Novák discussed ties with the Hungarian diaspora and the threat of brain drain with the Hungarians working on the West Coast at the meeting in Los Angeles.

Miklós Czaun, who founded and heads the West Coast Club of Hungarian Scientists, said fostering talent and related cooperation were topics that were brought up at the meeting. The chemical engineer added that his club runs a scholarship programme that offers young Hungarian doctors the chance to gain experience at the University of Southern California, then apply what they’ve learnt back home in Hungary.

Gergely Böszörményi-Nagy, a member of the Hungarian delegation at the talks who founded Brain Bar and Design Terminal, told MTI that the visit sends the message to Hungarian scientists in the US that Hungary is counting on them and following them. Their recommendations and knowledge in the areas of science or related to the diaspora are heard, he added.

Meanwhile, Novák on Sunday met members of the Hungarian community of San Fernando Valley, near Los Angeles, as part of her tour of the United States, the last leg of her visit to California. Novák attended a service of the Hungarian Reformed Church and the community’s autumn family festival. In an address to the community, Novák advocated “pro-God, pro-family and pro-life freedoms” rather than “being imprisoned” in ideologies denying those values. Concerning her objectives as president, Novák said she wanted to work “for families, women, the vulnerable, the talented and for a more smiling Hungary”.

hungarymatters.hu