21 People Died in a Bus Accident in Italy

According to the Italian news agency, at around 8:00 last night, a bus broke through the barrier near Venice, fell about 10 meters, then crashed between a warehouse and railway tracks and caught fire. 21 passengers lost their lives, 12 injured were taken to hospital, but according to the rescuers, the death toll may continue to rise.



“A terrible tragedy struck our community tonight. I immediately ordered a day of mourning in memory of the many victims on the bus that suffered the accident. We saw apocalyptic scenes, there are no words for it” – Blikk quoted the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani expressed their condolences to the relatives of the victims. On his microblog, Tajani thanked the emergency services for the quick rescue, and also expressed his solidarity with Venice and the city administration.

debreceninap.hu