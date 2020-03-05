Healthy Treat in the Botanical Collection

Native to Southeastern Europe, the Caucasus, and mountains in Northern Iran, the Turkish hazel (Corylus colurna) was discovered to have multiple uses already in the 19th century; its fruits are food items and the tree itself makes a charming ornamental plant with a potential lifespan of up to 200 years. A member of the birch family, it blooms in February or March, with impressive male catkins up to 10 cm in length and tiny reddish female flowers. The fruits are particularly rich in protein and fiber as well as minerals, so their moderate consumption can greatly benefit your health.

We are home to an imposing specimen next to our Asiatic Black Bear Enclosure as well as a number of others by the bumper car arena at the Amusement Park – you may soon admire their beauty straight from a cruising bumper car.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park