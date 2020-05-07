Press Release on the Commissioning of the BMW Plant in Debrecen

The information published on May 6th on the startup of the plant in Debrecen does not concern the implementation and the conclusion of the contract between the Municipality of Debrecen and BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft.

The municipal investment is to be completed in accordance with the terms and schedule set out in the contract.

In a few days, the entire territory will be transferred to the Hungarian BMW company, in accordance with all the discussed technical content.

With the handover, fulfilment of all conditions undertaken by the Municipality will ensure that BMW can start its further developments.

debrecen.hu

pixabay