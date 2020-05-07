The Municipality is to Distribute Further Protective Equipment

The first phase of protection against the coronavirus epidemic has come to an end, but respecting healthcare regulations remains a top priority.

Vice Mayor Diána Széles outlined at the event organised for handing out the tools that the purchase of protective equipment in Debrecen is continuous. As she said: „Now, at the end of the first phase of the coronavirus epidemic, we shall not stop with the purchase, but we keep supporting those who are working in the frontline. We have already given masks, gloves and disinfectants to General Practitioners, to home paediatricians, and we will keep supporting them so that they can carry out their jobs under the safest possible conditions during the time of the coronavirus epidemic. Though, all the medical practices are obliged to ensure their own protective equipment from state finances allocated to them, we will not leave anybody without help.” The Municipality of Debrecen is delivering 6790 pairs of plastic gloves, 625 pieces of 100% cotton face-masks, 147 pieces of FFP2 masks, 110 pieces of 3D face shields made with printers and 488 litres of hand and surface disinfectants to the 83 GP and 42 home paediatrician practices, to 49 dentists, to employees of basic dental care and to those of Refomix, which services operate in the administrative area of Debrecen.

debrecen.hu

pixabay