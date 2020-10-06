Kindergartens in Debrecen Received One Ton of Disinfectants

The safety of children enjoys priority in the public education institutions of Debrecen over the period of the coronavirus-epidemic, and parents are also requested to follow the necessary measures taken. Kindergartens in municipal maintenance are attended by approximately 6,500 children, and the nurseries by 1,200 children.

The Municipality of Debrecen delivered one ton of disinfectants to the kindergartens it maintains on 3 September 2020. The refilling of hand and surface sanitisers is constant in these 33 institutions – as well as the 12 nurseries. The State Health Supply Centre provides the necessary quantities in every public education institution. This amount is supplemented with extra quantities and additional tools by the municipality from its own resources and those of the Debrecen Support Fund. As a result, every kindergarten and nursery have been installed with sensory hand sanitisers, which parents can use before entering the building.

