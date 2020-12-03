A special column was exhibited in Debrecen

The most important national and local events of the regime change that began in 1989 are presented in the image-text installation, which was exhibited on Baltazár Dezső Square on December 2, 2020.

The Hypercube column is set up periodically in 18 cities across the country. It will be visible in front of the Modem in Debrecen until the end of this year. The column is 6 meters high and it is four-sided, its three pages feature images of local events, key players, and the former Lenin statue during the regime change. On the fourth page, there are emblematic photographs of events of national significance.

At the presentation of the installation in Debrecen, László Bernadett, a representative of the Public Foundation for the Research of Central and Eastern European History and Society, said:

The statue of Lenin was exhibited in Debrecen in 1975. At that time, it was thought that they would celebrate the 30th anniversary of the liberation of our country. However, according to László Bernadett, only now, in 2020, can we say that the country and the city of Debrecen have been free for exactly 30 years.

In his personal recollection, Member of Parliament László Pósán said that the Hypercube column was located on Dezső Baltazár Square, where the statue of Lenin once stood.

“It feels especially good to remember the medium that was no longer here, neither the statue of Lenin, nor the building. Instead, a more modern and tidy space is set up, this space is exactly the symbol of the last 30 years. ” – said László Pósán.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás drew attention to the fact that in 2020 the “Year of National Cohesion” and the “30 Years of Freedom” memorial will take place at the same time. These are two opposing events in 20th century Hungarian history. “The Trianon peace dictatorship of 100 years ago began a series of tragedies that accompanied the history of our nation in the 20th century and symbolically ended just 30 years ago, with the process of regime change.” – said István Puskás.

