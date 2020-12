The construction of rental flats in Sáránd on Nyugati Street has started, the local government announced.

The project will be financed by 198 million forints won in a tender.

The project description includes:

Eliminating segregated life situations with complex programs complementing the construction interventions by supporting housing investments, and by providing a Star Service House and a Star Service Point.

Deadline for completion: 15 May 2021

debreceninap.hu