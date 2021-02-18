A 13-month-old child got burned with hot oil in a village in Hajdúság

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office has indicted a mother who left a pan filled with hot oil on a gas stove, which the young child suddenly scrambled on himself, for serious bodily harm caused by life-threatening negligence, the prosecutor’s website says.

On the afternoon of October 12, 2019, the defendant prepared dinner in the kitchen of a family house in a small settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County. To do that, she cooked the meat in a pan, however

she left the pan full of hot oil on the gas stove.

The defendant’s mother was also in the kitchen, but they both stood with their backs to the gas stove.

Than

suddenly the defendant’s 13-month-old child ran into the kitchen and pulled the pan, so the hot oil in it fell on the child’s head and chest.

The injured child was immediately given first aid by the grandmother, while the defendant immediately called an ambulance. The child

received long hospital treatment and underwent several surgeries. In connection with the plot, there were II., III. degree burns that were life-threatening or that would leave a permanent disability.

The case was investigated by the Püspökladány Police Headquarters. The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office has indicted the Debrecen General Court for serious misconduct against the mother due to life-threatening negligence. In the indictment for the purpose of sentencing, the Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for the tribunal to sentence the defendant to a suspended prison sentence.

debreceninap.hu