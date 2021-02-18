The “strong and development-centric” budget of Debrecen has been completed

According to the mayor of Debrecen, the city’s draft budget for this year is “strong, development-centric”, with a balance sheet total of HUF 162.58 billion, of which HUF 84.8 billion is available for investment.

László Papp said at a press conference on Wednesday that the budget is in balance, they do not plan to borrow, and their local tax revenue plan is HUF 17.33 billion. At the same time, he expressed his hope that the state would compensate for the missing HUF 3.7 billion in revenue due to the deduction of the local business tax; the Association of County Towns shall consult with the Government. In addition, a HUF 3 billion reserve has been set aside in the budget, László Papp noted.

As the special assembly does not meet due to the special legal order, it will send the draft budget to the deputies on Thursday and, after consulting with them, will decide on its adoption next week in the knowledge of possible amendments, the mayor indicated.

He pointed out that as a result of the new development program adopted in 2015, a number of new jobs were created in Debrecen, which generated significant business tax revenue. This is also the reason why this year’s budget is on a strong footing, despite the fact that the city has also paid the price of the pandemic: they were forced to make a budget adjustment of about 5.5 billion last year. He noted, however, that local governments need a business tax, revenue will significantly enhance development.

Describing the details, László Papp indicated that this year most of the investment funds – HUF 35.7 billion – will be spent on transport development and – HUF 27 billion – on economic development. The latter investments concern the southern industrial zone next to the airport and the north-western industrial park, which also houses the BMW car plant.

The budget provides 21.85 billion for cultural developments, 12.85 billion for institutional developments, 3.71 billion for the continuation of the green city program, and almost 3 billion forints for welfare developments, the mayor said, noting that the details of the budget chapters are revealed by the deputy mayors. to the public in the coming days.

debreceninap.hu