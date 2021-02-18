Counterfeit Electronic Devices Worth HuF 1.3 BN Seized

Customs officers in Zala county, in south-west Hungary, have seized over 13,000 counterfeit electronic devices worth a total of 1.3 billion forints (EUR 3.6m), Finance Minister Mihály Varga said.

The container transporting the goods came from the Far East, Varga said in a Facebook post. Customs officers investigated after noticing that the customs documents listed them at prices far below market value, he said. The counterfeit devices will be destroyed as required by Hungarian law, the minister added.

 

