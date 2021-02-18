Hungary Public Debt Rises to 81% / GDP

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Public Debt Rises to 81% / GDP

Hungary’s public debt rose to 81% of GDP at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a first reading of data the National Bank of Hungary (NBH).

The debt rose from 74.2% at the end of the third quarter and from 65.5% at the end of 2019. In absolute terms, it was 38,368 billion forints at the end of 2020. Hungary’s constitution stipulates that year-end debt-GDP ratio should decline to 50%. Government spending on pandemic measures and economic stimulus have swollen the debt.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Public Debt Rises to 81% / GDP

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Eight Companies to Get HuF 13 BN Support for Investments Abroad

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Finance Minister Discusses Recovery With Banking Sector Leaders

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *