Banks Disburse HuF 1,000 BN of Prenatal Baby Support Credit

Banks have disbursed 1,000 billion forints (EUR 2.8bn) of prenatal baby support loans to more than 120,000 applicant couples since the launch of the government scheme in July 2019, Katalin Novák, the minister for family affairs, said.

The unsecured, interest-free, general-purpose prenatal baby support loans up to 10 million forints for families having children are part of a package of family support measures designed to address the problem of depopulation and are available until the end of 2022. Novák noted that after the 12th week of pregnancy, borrowers can automatically have the repayments on the loan suspended for three years. After the birth of the second child, the repayment can be suspended and the remaining debt can be reduced by 30%. Couples who have a third child can have the full amount of their remaining debt cancelled, she said.

