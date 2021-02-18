Eight Companies to Get HuF 13 BN Support for Investments Abroad

Eight companies will receive 13 billion forints (EUR 36m) in state support to carry out investments worth 25 billion forints abroad, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said.

The government has launched its foreign markets economic growth scheme with the aim to help Hungarian companies set up production, research and service capacities abroad, Szijjártó told an event where the certificates were presented. The government has allocated 70 billion forints for the scheme, 157 companies have applied for funding and a total of 28 recipients have been announced so far, he added. These companies will receive 42 billion forints for investments worth 80 billion forints, to be carried out mostly in the Western Balkans, he said. In addition to the Western Balkans, investments will also be carried out in Austria and Singapore, Szijjártó added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay