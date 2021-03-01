New showcase exhibition in Debrecen – Ivó Kovács

LIGHTHOUSE x Ivó Kovács: SEARCHLIGHT space-specific light installation.

Lighthouse Gallery / 4024 Debrecen, Piac utca 67.

2021.03.05-2021.03.28.

The European painting tradition since the Italian humanist painter Leon Battista Alberti presupposes a fixed, abstract point of view that defines the viewer’s position from which the image becomes interpretable and receptive, from which the abstract appears to be an illusion of reality. However, this ideal or perspective view also separates the recipient from the image, as it makes him an outsider, an observer of it. And if the experiencer is detached from the experience, it can easily cause a break in the free definition of his position as an individual artist and in the process of (self) cognition.

Immersive new media, such as video mapping, seek to eliminate this artificial distance: to reconcile the perspectives of physical space, projection point, and viewer according to the rules of perspective. The point of view of Ivó Kovács’ space-specific light installation is the entire shop window of the Lighthouse Gallery. And just as we can’t enter the real space of the picture through Alberti’s “window,” so a glass surface is blocked from the interior’s physical space.

Searchlight, evoking the optical illusion of a virtual maze, reveals interlocking abstract (light) spaces in front of its viewer. The light reflections that scan the walls – adjusted to the street perspective of passers-by and outsiders at the same time – are the searchlights. Temporarily illuminating certain parts of space as an allegory of self-search, encouraging us to experience our own presence and light.

Ivó Kovács / visual artist

He graduated as a painter from the Hungarian University of Fine Arts. He has been involved in 3D animation, building projection and video mapping for more than 15 years. He has worked throughout Europe in contemporary dance and theater productions and as a vj in live acts. As a creator, he experiments with various projected space-creating techniques, having previously performed regularly at the Department of Media Design of the Budapest Metropolitan University.

https://3dvideomapping.net/

Installation: Ivó KOVÁCS

Creative Management: Let it Be! art agency

Organizers: Déri Museum, dr. István PUSKÁS

Co-organizers: Csokonai Theater, Cívis House

Sponsor: National Cultural Fund