Fight between two families in Pocsa

Two families from Pocsa were engaged in a fight. Three cars were also damaged by the disagreement.

A report was received by the police on February 27, 2021, around 6 pm, that several people had clashed in a street in Pocsa. The patrols immediately went to the scene and held the participants accountable. As it turned out, two families were involved in the fight. They tried to settle an earlier argument with sticks in their hands, but one of the men picked up a spade with which he broke the rear windshield of a car. However, two members of the other family, a 42-year-old man and his 21-year-old son reacted immediately. The 28-year-old man’s two parked cars were also damaged.

The officers took the three men to the police station and after their interrogation, they were taken into criminal custody by investigators, who made a motion to arrest them.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters launched an investigation into a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal attempt, a violation of privacy and a serious bodily injury committed in a group and armed manner.

