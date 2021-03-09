The Qatari football team moves to Debrecen

The Qatari football team will play with Luxembourg, Azerbaijan and Ireland in March at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen in a closed goalkeeping match, writes Nemzeti Sport on the official website of the local association. The Qatari team had originally planned to receive Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Vienna at the end of March, but due to strict quarantine rules affecting Austria, the site had to be changed and Debrecen was then elected by the Middle East.

