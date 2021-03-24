Exotic Scent Garden Star Emerges

Garlic chives (Allium tuberosum) are a medium-height perennial culinary and medicinal herb native to the Far East, with slender stripe-shaped leaves that have a distinctive and pleasant garlic-like scent and flavor, making them a staple ingredient for various Asian dishes. They were also highly popular with last year’s zoo campers during Scent Garden Walks.

Predominantly cultivated for ornamental purposes in Europe, garlic chives have tiny star-shaped flowers blooming from late summer to mid-autumn and gorgeous fruits that will long outlast the blooming season. Highly adaptive and drought-tolerant, they prefer sunlit or semi-shade areas and, fortunately for those who do not own or have access to a garden, it does fine in a planter box or pot.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park