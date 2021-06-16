The Debrecen bypass is closed

A cycling race will be held on June 17, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bocskaikert junction of the main road No. 4 from the direction of Nyíregyháza will be closed.

Due to the road closure, drivers of vehicles diverted from the direction of the M35 motorway to the main road No. 35 can continue their journey to the main road No. 4 in Debrecen, on the route Böszörményi út, Füredi út, Bem tér, Nyíl utca, Árpád tér. Alternatively, via the center of Hajdúböszörmény on road 3507 to main road 4.

Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters asks drivers to drive with increased attention according to the changed traffic regulations

debreceninap.hu