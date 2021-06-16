The summer break begins today, so the DKV schedule is changing

During the summer break, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from the start of operation, buses, trolleybuses and trams will run on a weekday schedule.

DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that during the attendance education the 13, 17, 17A, 23Y, 24, 24Y, 25, 125, 25Y, 125Y, 30, 30A, 30I, 33, 33E, 35, 35E, 36, 36E, 37, 43, 46, 46E, 46H, 47 and 47Y surplus lines operating on peak routes will not be operated from 16 June 2021, and these lines will also operate on a non-stop, working day schedule.

The lines’ schedule valid from 16 June 2021 can be accessed by clicking on the route numbers.

DKV