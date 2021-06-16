Man arrested for using a gun in Püspökladány

Police in Püspökladány questioned a 36-year-old local resident as a suspect.

At the Püspökladány Police Headquarters, the Criminal Department is investigating a 36-year-old local man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed crime.

Based on the current records of the proceedings, the suspect took out his gas and alarm weapon on June 14, 2021, at 9:30 p.m., threatening his anger in front of his house, and then fired it into the air once. No injuries occurred.

The arriving patrols caught the man on the spot, then interrogated him as a suspect and seized the gas pistol.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.