Action was taken against drivers of overweight vehicles in Ártánd

Police
Police in Biharkereszt imposed administrative fines on two men.

At Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a man applied to leave on June 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the truck he was driving. The officers certified the driver and inspected the vehicle, during which it was found that it exceeded the maximum permissible gross weight by 2,200 kilograms.

The Biharkeresztes police also checked a trailer a few minutes later, at 11:10 a.m., in which case the cargo was overweight by 284 kilograms.

The officers imposed administrative fines on both men.

 

police.hu

 

