Food distribution in Debrecen

Simultaneously with the easing of the coronavirus restrictions, the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention on the last Sunday of the month, as it has been doing for more than ten years, once again invited the poor living in the city to Petőfi Square in Debrecen.

At the free food distribution, we were waiting for all our compatriots in need with a bowl of hot lunch and fresh bread – writes Zoltánné Szabó, the vice-president of the association.

The menu, as previously voted by our guests, was stuffed cabbage on the last Sunday of the month for lunch.

Many were already standing under the trees of the square an hour before the start. By half-past eleven, nearly a hundred had watched the small food distribution team prepare for distribution. By the end of the food distribution, we estimated to have hosted about 150 people. Many also came with small children or brought food to their relatives who stayed at home. So we can only estimate the exact number. But we think if we can help a single person, it’s already worth it.

As with our previous food distributions, it was shocking that more and more retirees arrived. 90 percent of those waiting for food were retirees who had once seen better days. Their pension no longer runs to provide them with hot food at the end of the month.

Several of those in line said:

“I thank God that you are, I don’t even know what I would eat today, since my pension has long since expired.” A retired lady said with tears in her eyes, “My dear ones! You are my last hope. ”

The food distribution was also up to a family day. Only here the story was not about the game, the bands, the clowns, but the food, the real world. Because whoever is hungry does not desire a free circus. Today, many people forget this, and they think that for good money – public money, right – they can cover up poverty and poverty in the city and in the country with organized events. What is not visible is not, they think.

Our small team will continue to be waiting for all those who need help on the last Sunday of every month. Unfortunately, all we can do to alleviate the injustice of life. Most of those who come to the square are already our personal acquaintances. Our guests know they can count on us, because in more than a decade, no advertised food distribution has been left.

We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or with financial support. Next time, on September 26, we are waiting for our fellow human beings living in poor financial conditions, with great love.

If you want help or support, you can call the following phone number, every day of the week: 30 / 984-1963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2021

– Mrs. Zoltán Szabó, vice president of the association