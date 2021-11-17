Several buildings in Debrecen dressed in purple on the occasion of World Prematurity Day – gallery

On the occasion of World Prematurity Day, the Association Next to Me would like to draw your attention to the deteriorating chances of the little ones with a special promotion and purple cakes. In addition, continuing the tradition, the Statue of Liberty and the buildings of the University of Debrecen will be illuminated in purple, the association told MTI on Wednesday.

As reminded in the announcement, the color of sympathy for premature babies is purple, which symbolizes hope, perseverance, and confidence. Therefore, the association, with the cooperation of the Hungarian Confectionery Industry Association, asked all Hungarian confectioners to make purple cakes on the occasion of the 17th of November, World Day of Premature Birth. The purchase of purple cookies in confectioneries supports modern domestic preterm care.

In addition to the main building of the University of Debrecen, the Nagyerdei Water Tower and the Innovation Center of the University of Debrecen are also dressed in purple:

It has also been reported that about one in ten children in Hungary starts life as a premature baby. Due to inadequate care, they can start life with a major disadvantage or a lifelong disability, but with the right tools and methods, the risk can be greatly reduced.

The coronavirus has created a difficult situation in preterm infant wards: attendance restrictions have been enforced here as well, and despite professional recommendations, no exceptions are made to improve the chances of survival of the youngest. The My Place Association called for immediate action by policymakers, public health experts and health professionals for the “zero separation principle,” they wrote.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi