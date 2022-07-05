There will be a Mini Train Day in the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

On the second Saturday of July, true to its tradition, the country’s only classic Amusement Park holds Mini Train Day, where, in addition to all-day unlimited adventures, thematic program elements are waiting for those who want to have fun and relax.

According to the statement of the managing director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., those interested will be able to test their knowledge about transportation at the quiz game of the Debrecen Regional Transport Association, while the smallest children can build and try out the track of their dreams on a wooden train field table. As part of a railway-themed craft session, all ages can make souvenirs suitable for any occasion. The Vidámpark’s Little Railway invites its passengers on a pleasant forest tour in festive splendor, the locomotive of which will also be renovated for the weekend.

The Park holds a Wristband Weekend every Saturday and Sunday until the end of August, including the Mini Train Day, during which guests with a wristband ticket can use all gaming machines all day – between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. without restriction. Wristband tickets can be purchased for HUF 4,500 adults and HUF 5,500 children on-site or online in advance.

Debrecen Zoo