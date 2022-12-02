The beauty from Ártánd represents Hajdú-Bihar county in the finals of Miss Hungary 2022

Arina Balogh from Hajdú-Bihar county can compete in the National Beauty Pageant, in the finals of La Burrata Mozzarella Miss Hungary 2022, in the National Queen Election on December 11 in Budapest in the Aquaworld Hotel Amazonas ballroom.

The coronation of the queen takes place in the presence of only 150 spectators, but the Győr crew of Oxygen Music makes a TV recording of the event. In addition to the colorful programs, the Dinasma presentation, and the Freelusion Show, the 26-member field will present itself with several tours, and the jury can decide on the fate of the finalists based on Crystal’s small and large evening parade and Paloma’s swimsuit parade. For the first time, Miss Hungary has set itself a charitable goal, its donation will support autistic children helped by the Hand in Hand Foundation.