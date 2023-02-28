“It is much more difficult for a woman to gain authority” – interview with Liza Sovány, who wants to be an international soccer referee

A large percentage of women do not really like to watch or practice football, so my interviewee, 21-year-old Liza Sovány, who was chosen as the rookie of the year by the Referee Committee of Hungarian Football Association of Hajdú Bihar County (HBMLSZ), is a refreshing exception from this point of view. Despite her young age, she has already lived and experienced quite a lot in the world of football, so in addition to his award, we will try to introduce the awardee to our readers a little better.

Tell me about your beginnings. How did you get from Csabacsűd to the urban jungle of Debrecen?

I have always been a “world traveler” from the point of view that I lived in Csabacsűd, then I went to high school in Orosháza, while I also played football in Békéscsaba and Gyula. Debrecen was mentioned because of further education when I was admitted to the university.

How did you get involved with the sport?

Football has been with me since I was in kindergarten, I was always around boys, if they played football, then I did too. Thanks to this, I was signed to the local team when I was a child, and I visited the county as part of the Bozsik program.

Many people don’t know, but you also played for the DEAC university futsal team, where you won everything in one season and were invited to the national team. How do you rate this period?

Without any bias, I can say that this year was my best in every way. In terms of futsal, what we achieved with the team is already a big word, and the invitation to the national team was icing on the cake! I never thought that I would be able to wear the jersey of our country, so it was an amazing opportunity and experience at the same time. As far as officiating, I was also able to produce a good season, I had my first men’s match in the county, and also the Women’s National Championship II. Thank God, I have been successful in other areas of life this year, so I really can’t complain.

Was there any particular reason why you changed your jersey to the referee’s uniform?

Honestly? No. It all started when I saw an ad that training was starting, and I was like, why not? By then, several of my teammates had already embarked on this path, and after asking their opinion, I came to the conclusion that it shouldn’t be that difficult, so I went for it.

Why does not one of the representatives of the most beautiful decide to stand as a football referee?

I have always been interested in challenges and the world of this profession. Of course, I didn’t think this way at the beginning, because throughout the training I was like this is a very good job because I only go here when I want to. There is little commitment, and obviously, the financial part is also good. Then later I realized that it wasn’t that simple after all, but by then I was hooked.

This year, you received the Rookie of the Year award at the HBMLSZ year-end awards ceremony. What does this mean to you?

I took it with great pleasure and honor, as I think that the current rookie team in the county forms a pretty good and strong company. The fact that I turned out to be the best this year, especially as a girl, is definitely positive and also a good boost for the future.

Do you have a role model among pipe masters? If so, who is it?

There is no character that I can single out. I usually follow and watch everyone. I am in such a way that I shape what I like, and what I don’t, I “throw away”, as our routine colleague János Orosz put it earlier.

What do you think are the characteristics of a good referee?

As another dear colleague of mine, Tamás Kövér, used to say, “with good judgments” a person becomes an authentic and self-accepting referee. This is one, and I think the most important, that a referee should strive for. In addition, it is very important to me if you are sophisticated, have a good attitude and can handle people well, as these are all things that contribute to our work.

Perhaps it is not surprising, but even in this genre, you have to be up-to-date with regard to possible rule changes. How do you try to fulfill this?

After the rule changes, the umpires usually get together and clear up these points. In addition, we have an internet platform to help us, where we can also fill out tests about the rules.

Have you ever suspended a player?

Now, this may sound very light-hearted, but of course, not one. This thing is as integral to the officiating and the match as anything else, even if it happens less often.

Have you ever been verbally insulted during matches? How do you process it?

This is something that has always been there, is there, and will always be there on football pitches. I don’t deny that there are times when I can handle it exceptionally well and I really “enjoy” the impulses coming from the outside, but there are also times when it really bothers me, and unfortunately, it is not always possible to rule it out. In such situations, the difference between men and women in this profession tends to show itself, because it is much more difficult for a woman, especially in a men’s match, to gain authority and legitimacy than a man.

What type of sportsman do you consider yourself to be? Are you strict but consistent, or would you classify yourself as a bit more lenient?

It’s not very lucky if I’m lenient in a match, because it will mean that control slips out of my hands. Regardless, if this kind of male-female distinction were not there, I still think that I would remain a strict and consistent referee who tries to make the best of the match.

Did you follow the World Cup in Qatar? Are you satisfied with the end result?

I followed, yes, and I don’t think I’m lying when I say it was a World Cup of surprises. The small teams performed quite well, especially in Morocco, while most of the big ones were quite lighthearted, or they just didn’t get the move right. In any case, there were many exciting matches, and although the final result is indifferent to me because I was rooting for a good final, I think that my wish was fully fulfilled.

Have you watched a match through referee glasses? If so, what was your opinion of what you saw?

The truth is that since I’ve been a referee, I don’t really watch the game, I always follow the movements of one of the referees. When we watch a game with friends, we always laugh about how we miss every goal. We talk next to each other because both they and I take completely different things out of each situation.

How do you think the introduction of the video referee (VAR) has affected football?

In any case, its positive nature can be felt, since then it can be said that fair decisions are made in a much higher proportion. Of course, there is always something to refine, either in relation to making decisions or in relation to its rapid course, but I think that what has been started is on the right track.

This profession involves a lot of resignation. Do you have time for anything else? Do you have any other hobbies, or does your work matter?

Usually, refereeing takes up the weekends when the rest of the family has time and wants to be with their partner, children, or friends, so it’s not a very family-friendly profession, it involves a lot of sacrifices. Because of this and because of my age, I miss a lot of parties, even if I’m not a big party-goer, regardless, it would obviously be nice to relax sometimes. I don’t have a specific hobby, since refereeing started as that, but it turned into something much more important.

Do you have a favorite football team and a foreign league that you follow up to date?

A long time ago, I was a big Barcelona fan and Messi fan, but nowadays, unfortunately, I don’t have enough time to follow any league in such a way that I can always be in the picture.

What do you think could be done to make women’s soccer at least as popular among women as, say, handball?

If I look at the inner ranks, I think that women should also place as much emphasis on certain things as boys and men. Examples include professionalism, infrastructure, and more. If we look at a factor that could help all of this, I think it is if they start to advertise more and more and also broadcast the matches on TV.

What are your long-term goals in life?

In the summer, if all goes well, I will graduate from university and have my bachelor’s degree. Then I have to think about where to go and how to proceed. I definitely want to study more, even if I don’t know what at the moment, but I will find a way to continue my studies. If I have time, in addition to studying and managing games, I would like to take on a job.

And in the world of refereeing? Are you applying for Stephanie Frappart‘s laurels?

My short-term goal is to get into the women’s NB I refereeing team, and to be given as many, more prestigious men’s matches in the county as possible. I also have a long-term goal, of course, as they say, that one should dare to dream big. My big goal is to become an international referee.

Main picture: Zsoltnoifocifenykepek

Translated from László Faragó article at the Debreceni Nap.