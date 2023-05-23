Several people walked past a dying person in Debrecen

In one of the Debrecen Heard groups, the news began to spread that a person had fallen ill on Víztorony Street, but passers-by did not stop to help him.

The National Ambulance Service told haon.hu that the ambulances that were alerted to him immediately started resuscitation, but it was not possible to save the man’s life.

The woman who called the ambulance to the scene wrote in a comment: “Unfortunately, no one stopped to see if he was okay, except me. A woman came over when I called the ambulance to see if she could help.”

The incident caused enormous outrage in the Facebook group.

The photo is an illustration.