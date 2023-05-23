A BMW driver tried to drift in Debrecen, but got badly burned – video

Bácsi Éva

In one of its recent videos, the community of Budapesti Autósok presents three BMW crashes. The first scene takes place in Debrecen.

On May 19, at the end of a sudden downpour, a BMW driver thought he was doing a good job in Debrecen, at the Big Forest roundabout.

The gas splash was bigger than his technical knowledge could handle, so the car also stopped. After he managed to pull this together, he drove out of the roundabout in the opposite lane, just to pile on the fun.

– wrote the sender of the video.

There is no shortage of BMW drivers trying to drift in Veszprém and Alsónémedi, here are all the scenes:

