An emergency doctor from Hajdú-Bihar received a prestigious award for his selfless work

Dr. Lengyel Árpád Award was awarded to dr. János Szabó, who has been serving on the staff of the National Ambulance Service for 17 years, was recalled by the ambulance service on its social media page.

János Szabó worked as an emergency nurse and later as an emergency physician. In 2021, he carried out his duties as the professional coordinator of the newly established Hajdú-Bihar county emergency physician with full dedication.

With his dedication and knowledge of the National Ambulance Service, he became an essential part of the comradely community. On May 10, 2023, Dr. Árpád Lengyel received an award – the ambulance service praised the work of the emergency doctor.