Fuel prices are rising significantly in Hungary

We can expect a significant fuel price increase at gas stations from Wednesday, holtankoljak.hu learned.

As they write, in the case of gasoline, the wholesale price will increase by HUF 9 gross, while the rate of increase for diesel will be HUF 6 gross per liter. If the wells apply 100% of the change in retail prices, we can refuel at the following average prices from the middle of the week:

the average price of 95 gasoline today (22/05/2023): HUF 557/liter, expected from Wednesday: HUF 566/liter, the average price of diesel today (22/05/2023): HUF 545/liter, expected from Wednesday: HUF 551/liter

– summarized the specialist portal.