For the safety of the Debrecen Nagyállomás area

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on For the safety of the Debrecen Nagyállomás area

On September 16, 2023 – Saturday – late at night at the Debrecen Main Station, several people fought. In order to restore order, the police marched to the scene in large force. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the participants in the act due to group rioting.

What Happened at the Nagyállomás in Debrecen? – Police and Ambulance Arrived at the Scene

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, asked the police in connection with the incident to prevent violations of the law in the vicinity of the Nagyállomás with increased presence and decisive action.

The police took the necessary measures and accordingly confirmed their presence at the railway station and its surroundings.

(Debrecen City Hall)

