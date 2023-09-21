The legendary Debrecen volunteer firefighter, Jenő Roncsik, is commemorated with a sports day

With the intention of creating a tradition, the Debrecen-Nagytemplomi Református Egyházközég and the Debrecen Honvéd Sports and Student Sports Association, Law Enforcement Replacement Department organize a community competition with the cooperation of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate. The event was named after the valiant Dr. Jenő Roncsik, who was closely connected to the Reformed life in Debrecen and the fire department.

Dr. Jenő Roncsik, a brave volunteer firefighter, was the first commander-in-chief of the Debrecen Professional Fire Department in 1922. In addition to his service to his city, he played a prominent role in the formulation of the first Hungarian fire protection law, the establishment of the Firefighting Museum and the development of firefighting literature, and he was also the presbyter of the Reformed Parish of Debrecen-Nagytemplomi. Jenő Roncsik organized religious and moral education for the firefighters and considered the mental health of the firefighters important. In the 1920s, there was a close relationship between the fire department and the congregation of the great church, the pastors, among other things, held Bible lessons for the firefighters.

On Monday, September 25, in the Great Temple and Kossuth Square, 18 high school teams will compare their physical endurance and knowledge in a youth circuit, and the teams of 18 invited organizations can conquer the tower of the Great Temple in a special stair running championship.

The program is open to the press, the opening begins at 9 a.m. on Kossuth Square, where Bishop Károly Fekete from Tiszántúl, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of the City of Debrecen, Dr. Imre Nagy needle. colonel, head of the Debrecen Disaster Prevention Office and Károly Gyöngyösi, head of the Debrecen Honvéd Sports and Student Sports Association.

The grandchildren of Dr. Jenő Roncsik, János Karkiss and Péter Karkiss will take part in the event.

During the whole day’s program, in parallel with the competition, the law enforcement and public service bodies await the interested parties with their exhibition, in order to present their profession.

Community building, health promotion, strengthening sports-friendly relations, and popularizing public service professions receive special attention at the competition.

Teams that perform well in the competition can return home with a Decathlon store gift certificate.

(Debreceni Nap)