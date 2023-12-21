Public transport schedule in Debrecen during the holidays

Due to the Christmas holidays and the school winter break, between December 22, 2023 and January 2, 2024, the schedule of DKV Zrt.’s bus, trolleybus, and tram services will be as follows. Passengers are asked to find out about the current schedule before departure on the www.dkv.hu website, menetrend.app, or in the TransIT DKV applications.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to school holidays and working days.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams operate according to a holiday schedule.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to a holiday schedule from the start of operation until 4:00 p.m. Between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., only trams 1 and 2, trolleybuses 3, 5, 5A, and bus lines 25, 125, 46E, 46EY, 146 and Airport 1 operate. After 21:00, all public transport stops.

TRAFFIC SCHEDULE ON DECEMBER 24 AFTER 4:00 PM

TRAM

number 1:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:02, 16:38, 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38

number 2:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:20, 16:44, 17:20, 17:44, 18:20, 18:44, 19:20, 19:44, 20:20

TROLLEYBUS

number 3:

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:05

Departure times from the Köztemető, main gate: 4:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m

Departure times from Segner Square: 5:05 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m.

Departure times from Kassai út: 17:32, 18:37, 19:44

number 5:

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:12, 16:42

Departure times from the Közmemető main gate: 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

5A:

Departure times from Segner Square: 5:42 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

Departure times from Kassai út: 18:12, 19:02, 20:02

BUS

25:

Departure times from Veres Péter Street: 4:05 p.m., 4:38 p.m., 5:38 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

125:

Departure times from Vincellér utca: 4:07 p.m., 5:07 p.m., 6:07 p.m., 7:07 p.m.

46E, 46EY:

Departure times from the Main Station: 17:10, 18:00

Departure times from Inter Tan-ker Zrt.: 16:20, 17:40, 18:18

146:

Departure time from the Grand Station: 16:28

Airport 1:

Departure time from the Grand Station: 16:15, 17:15

Departure time from the Airport Debrecen stop: 16:30, 17:30

A1 Auchan customer flight:

Departure time from the Grand Station: 08:40, 09:40

Departure time from the Auchan Store stop: 09:05, 10:05, 12:15

Departure time of the last flights on December 24 HERE!

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the timetable on public holidays. The Auchan customer bus does not operate on these days.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27 – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to school holidays and working days.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the holiday schedule.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

Buses, trolleybuses and trams operate according to a holiday schedule. On this day, the departure times of the A1, Auchan customer bus from the Main Station: 08:40, 09:40, 12:40, 14:40

Departure times of Auchan customer bus from the Auchan Store: 09:05, 10:05, 13:05, 15:05, 16:15

MONDAY, JANUARY 01, 2024

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the timetable on public holidays. Auchan customer bus will not operate on this day.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 02, 2024

Buses, trolleybuses and trams operate according to the school period and working day schedule.