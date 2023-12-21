More people spend the holiday weekend in hotels than last year in Hungary

Debrecen and its surroundings are among the most inviting.

More people are spending the holiday weekend in hotels than last year, this year there were nearly 10 percent more bookings for a total of 213,000 guest nights, the Hungarian Tourism Agency said.

According to the data of the National Tourism Data Supply Centre, nearly 110,000 tourists will spend the holiday weekend in Hungary this year, 10 percent more than last year – they explained, adding that while Budapest is the most attractive among foreigners, Hungarians typically relax in the countryside, and after Lake Balaton, spa resorts are their most popular destinations.

Based on the data, 63,000 tourists from beyond the country’s borders chose our country, including Budapest, where nearly 70 percent of them would stay. A significant number of foreigners who have registered accommodation in the capital travel from Spain, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, but a good number of reservations have also been received from Greece. The rural landscapes would be discovered primarily by people from Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany.

They pointed out that there is also a huge interest in rural settlements, and the turnover of accommodation is typically higher in spa destinations during the winter season. During the holidays, the most visited tourist areas include Lake Balaton, Bük-Sárvár and Budapest, while Hévíz, Bük and Sárvár topped the list of favorite settlements.

The majority of domestic guests prefer to relax in the countryside during the holiday season, for them Lake Balaton, Mátra-Bükk, and Debrecen and its surroundings are the most inviting, according to the announcement. The popularity of spa towns is also unbroken: the top list of pre-bookings for Christmas this year is led by Hévíz, Hajdúszoboszló and Zalakaros.

Among the accommodations, the most popular are 4- and 5-star hotels, where 68 percent of the bookings came. This year, even more than last year, Hungarian guests chose to stay in top-class hotels for the holidays: two out of three domestic reservations are for these hotels, according to National Tourism Data Supply Centre data, the Hungarian Tourism Agency said in a statement.

(MTI)