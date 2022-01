The government has saved 755 billion forints by postponing several public investments, allowing it to lower its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% and continue reducing the public debt, Mihály Varga, the finance minister, said.

Hungary’s budget also has the resources to cover measures such as family tax rebates, the 13-month pension, personal income tax exemptions for those under 25 and wage increases, he said.

hungarymatters.hu