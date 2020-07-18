Domestic Tourism Takes Off

The number of guest nights spent in the country is growing fast, Zoltán Guller, the head of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, said.

In June, 500,000 guests spent almost one and a half million nights in domestic accommodation, he said in a podcast. The number is still lower than in previous comparable periods, but there were five times as many domestic tourists compared with May, and July bookings also look promising, he said. Tourism has largely centred around Lake Balaton in the past month, and there are also many more foreign guests, too. Towards the end of June, 70 planes landed and took off in a single day on average at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, with more than 100 passengers on each plane, he noted, adding that plane loads are constantly increasing.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay