Pensions Raised in Proportion With 2023 Inflation Forecast

Pensions were hiked by 15% from January 1, raising average pensions by 27,120 forints (EUR 67) per month, government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkirályi said in a video on Facebook on Tuesday.

 

Including the 13th month pension, average pensions will grow by 352,560 forints this year, she said. The raise was calculated to offset estimated inflation this year, and pensions will be supplemented should it be higher than anticipated, she added. Price caps on basic foods will be maintained until the end of April, she said.

 

 

