New communal waste nins now require payment in Debrecen

Due to changes in legal regulations, starting in February, individual property users in Debrecen will no longer receive new bins for mixed communal waste collection free of charge, announced A.K.S.D.

Residents can choose to purchase new bins either from A.K.S.D. Kft. or another provider. However, it is essential that the bins comply with the MSZ EN 840 standard, be black or gray, and match the capacity stated in the service contract. If a resident buys a new bin, they are required to report the bin’s serial number and capacity to the regional service provider.

Those currently using bins owned by A.K.S.D. Kft. are not affected by this change. Below are the 2025 prices for purchasing bins from A.K.S.D. Kft.:

Communal Waste Bin Prices for Individuals (up to 240 liters)

60-80-120 liters : Net price 10,622 Ft / Gross price 13,490 Ft

: Net price 10,622 Ft / Gross price 13,490 Ft 240 liters: Net price 16,260 Ft / Gross price 20,650 Ft

Communal Waste Bin Usage Fees for Apartment Complexes

770 liters : Net 15,120 Ft / Gross 19,202 Ft per year

: Net 15,120 Ft / Gross 19,202 Ft per year 1100 liters: Net 21,600 Ft / Gross 27,432 Ft per year

Usage Fees for Business Entities and Public Institutions

120 liters : Net 1,900 Ft / Gross 2,413 Ft per year

: Net 1,900 Ft / Gross 2,413 Ft per year 240 liters : Net 2,400 Ft / Gross 3,048 Ft per year

: Net 2,400 Ft / Gross 3,048 Ft per year 770 liters : Net 15,120 Ft / Gross 19,202 Ft per year

: Net 15,120 Ft / Gross 19,202 Ft per year 1100 liters: Net 21,600 Ft / Gross 27,432 Ft per year

The annual fee covers the period from January 1 to December 31, regardless of bin collection dates or the number of empties.

Bin Delivery and Pickup Costs

For individuals (including apartment complexes) : Net: 2,323 Ft per trip / Gross: 2,950 Ft per trip within Debrecen

: For businesses and public institutions : 120-240 liters: Net 4,400 Ft (Debrecen) / Net 9,100 Ft (outside Debrecen) 770-1100 liters: Net 9,500 Ft (Debrecen) / Net 11,900 Ft (outside Debrecen)

:

A sticker sent by mail alongside the invoice must be affixed to the communal waste bin as instructed.