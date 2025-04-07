Debrecen International Airport to get a new runway

On April 7, 2024, the Mayor of Debrecen officially announced the signing of a contract for the design of a new runway at Debrecen International Airport.

According to Mayor László Papp, the airport plays a vital role in both leisure and business tourism. He emphasized that the planned development could further increase passenger traffic at the airport, which has become a key hub in eastern Hungary.

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of two new international routes from Debrecen by a new airline, Universal Air. Travelers can now fly directly to Malta and Leipzig, adding to the growing list of destinations accessible from the city.

With this runway expansion and new flight connections, Debrecen continues to strengthen its position as a regional gateway for international travel.