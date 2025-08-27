These Debrecen streets will have no water on Thursday

Several streets in Debrecen will experience water outages on Thursday, August 28, 2025, due to reconstruction works.

On August 28, 2025 (Thursday), from approximately 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, water supply will be suspended in the following areas due to the reconstruction of drinking water service pipes:

Eperjes Street

Selyem Street

Eperfa Street

Mikepércsi Road 43, 45, 47, 49, 51, 53, 55

Postakert Street (between Zelemér Street and Külsővásártér)

Külsővásártér 15, 16, 17

Additionally, between 8:30 AM and 11:00 AM, water service will also be suspended on: