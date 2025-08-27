UniPass alumni card now available for all former students and staff

Starting this summer, the UniPass is available to all former students and staff of the university. The card allows alumni to actively participate in the life of the University of Debrecen (UD) again—not just at reunions or through memories, but in daily university life as well.

With the UniPass Alumni card, the university signals that former students and employees remain valued members of the university community. The initiative aims to strengthen connections—whether friendships, professional ties, or loyalty to the Alma Mater. Following the success of the original UniPass, the Alumni card opens access to shared experiences, events, and services, helping to build a strong, united alumni community.

Zoltán Bács, the university chancellor, told hirek.unideb.hu that work on the Alumni card has been ongoing for years to ensure that former graduates and employees stay connected to the university.

“The University of Debrecen considers it a vital mission that not only current students but also alumni maintain a living relationship with the institution, which forges all Debrecen university members into a real Alma Mater community. The UniPass Alumni card allows former students to access services and benefits available to university members,” emphasized Chancellor Zoltán Bács.

The card also ensures active engagement, as applicants become members of the university’s Alumni Community and receive regular updates on relevant news, programs, and events.

Anyone who has previously studied or worked at the University of Debrecen can apply for the card, regardless of graduation year, faculty, or current status. The first step is to join the Alumni Community at alumni.unideb.hu. To apply, an ID photo can be uploaded via alumni.unipass.hu. The completed UniPass can be collected in person at the Event Coordination and Alumni Center (Debrecen, Egyetem tér 1., Main Building, Ground Floor, Office 17) or delivered by post, explained Mónika Rőfi, head of the center.

On September 20 this year, it will also be possible to register and request a card in person at the Alumni Festival.

The UniPass simplifies participation in various alumni events, easing entry and registration. It also serves as a university ID, provides free access to the Botanical Garden, facilitates library use, offers discounted parking and campus access, and provides shopping discounts at various partner locations. The card costs 5,000 HUF and is valid for five years.

(unideb.hu)