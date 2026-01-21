EVE Power Hungary to launch recruitment drive for 400 new employees in Debrecen

EVE Power Hungary Kft. will launch a recruitment campaign in Debrecen and surrounding settlements at the end of January, planning to hire around 400 new employees—primarily technicians, engineers, and support staff—for its factory currently under construction in Debrecen, which will supply the BMW Group. Company executives announced this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zhang Huanting, Managing Director of EVE Power Hungary Kft., recalled that the Debrecen facility will be the company’s first manufacturing plant outside China. Located next to BMW’s car factory, it will produce advanced cylindrical battery cells for BMW. These products will provide 30 percent greater driving range and 30 percent faster charging times than previous solutions, enabling vehicles to travel more than 900 kilometers on a single charge, he said.

He added that EVE Power Hungary’s HUF 400 billion investment in Debrecen has reached a major milestone. At the 45-hectare site, where a 450,000-square-meter plant is being built, the development of manufacturing capacity is progressing according to plan. In the coming period, several areas supporting the processes necessary for the start of production and stable operation will be expanded.

The managing director noted that the investment was preceded by years of preparation and that the company is counting on local knowledge and professionals in the long term. The launch of mass production is planned for the second half of 2027.

Tom Rong, HR Director of EVE Energy—the parent company of EVE Power Hungary—said the company currently employs 165 people. During the expansion planned for the first half of 2026, they are seeking technicians, engineers, and support staff who wish to work in an international-level environment and are open to long-term professional development. “There is already significant interest in the positions; every day we are contacted by potential employees from the region who want to gain experience in the battery industry,” he added.

It was also emphasized that EVE Energy, which stands behind EVE Power, is “a stable, family-oriented international company where people truly matter.” Research and development, long-term career paths, and continuous growth play a key role at the company, while international opportunities open up for employees from Debrecen. EVE Energy is among the world’s leading battery manufacturers, with production units and commercial offices present in 14 countries.

“EVE Power is not just a workplace, but about building the future,” Tom Rong added, noting that the battery industry has undergone significant development in Hungary and in eastern Hungary in recent years. The Debrecen investment fits into this dynamic environment, contributing to the region’s economic strengthening and the spread of modern industrial technologies.

Ádám Kovács, Head of Public Relations at EVE Power Hungary Kft., emphasized that it is a priority for the company to recruit the workforce needed for expanding capacities primarily from the city and surrounding region. Of the current 165 employees, 90 percent are Hungarian, and the vast majority of the planned workforce of around one thousand will also be Hungarian.

He added that for the company, 2026 will be about partnerships: building long-term collaborations in Debrecen and the region that simultaneously create economic value, provide secure career paths for young people, and deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

To ensure a supply of skilled labor, the company has established—and continues to establish—close cooperation with four faculties of the University of Debrecen and with the local vocational training center. He noted that the company regularly participates in job fairs and career orientation events.

At the press conference, company executives also mentioned that once production starts—including pilot production—95 percent of the water used in manufacturing will be greywater, with only 5 percent coming from surface water sources. Their manufacturing technology complies with even the strictest environmental protection regulations.