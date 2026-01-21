The burglar snacked on sandwiches and gummy candy at a kindergarten in Hajdú-Bihar County

A 55-year-old man traveled across the country, specifically targeting educational institutions. Police in Hajdúböszörmény identified and arrested him, the police reported.

An investigation was launched late last year following a break-in in Hajdúvid. Under cover of night, the perpetrator entered a kindergarten, drank some apple juice, sampled a sandwich that had been left behind, helped himself to a bag of gummy candy, and then left with a laptop tucked under his arm.

Police in Hajdúböszörmény immediately began searching for the thief, questioning witnesses, collecting data, and contacting police departments in other counties. It later emerged that similar break-ins had occurred from Transdanubia to Hajdú-Bihar County, affecting schools, kindergartens, and nurseries.

The police departments joined forces, and eventually a district officer in Hajdúböszörmény identified the suspect, a resident of Konyár. The 55-year-old man was arrested on January 19 and gave a detailed confession during his interrogation. He also told investigators that he typically covered both shorter and longer distances using public transportation. At times he traveled by train to commit a school burglary or took a bus to a targeted kindergarten. He was mainly looking for cash and electronic devices, but if the opportunity arose, he also helped himself to a meal.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him on suspicion of theft.

(police.hu)