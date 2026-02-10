A temporary water outage is expected in the Fényes Udvar area due to maintenance work

According to information from Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., maintenance work will be carried out at the Fényes Udvar pressure boosting station on Thursday, 12 February, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. During the works, a temporary water outage is expected in the housing estate, and fire-fighting water will also be unavailable.

The service provider noted that outside the affected area, the supply of fire-fighting water will remain uninterrupted.

After the maintenance is completed, tap water may temporarily become cloudy. Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. said that consuming cloudy water does not pose a health risk, but it is advisable to let it settle before use.

The utility also recommended that if water discolouration occurs, the clearing of the system can be sped up by briefly turning on an outdoor garden tap