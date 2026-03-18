DV Parking Ltd. will not serve customers due to a system transition

Due to the transition of DV Parking Ltd.’s parking management system and migration to a new server, the customer service office will operate with limited hours on Thursday, 26 March 2026. Between 12:00 and 17:00, in-person service and QR-code payment for issued fines will not be available.

The system update will also affect the online parking customer portal, so interruptions may occur between 12:00 and 17:00. Customers are advised to handle their parking matters outside this timeframe if possible.

During this period, customer service will be reachable by phone; however, as some programs will be inaccessible to staff, they will only be able to provide general information regarding specific cases, parking, traffic, and transportation issues.

Fines issued on 26 March will not be visible in the system and cannot be paid via QR code or in person until the following day. Bank transfers to the account listed on the fine notice will still be possible.

Customer service hours on 26 March 2026: 08:00–11:45 open, 12:00–17:00 closed.

Normal customer service hours will resume on 27 March 2026.