Climate-Resilient Agriculture Can Stabilize Farmers’ Incomes in Europe

A briefing published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on 17 March 2026 highlights that climate-resilient agriculture (CRA) can help European farmers maintain productivity and stabilize incomes while protecting food security and ecosystems. The analysis of 51 farm-level case studies—from the UK to Ukraine—shows that practices such as reduced tillage, crop diversification, livestock system redesign, and landscape-level management reduce exposure to climate shocks, lower production costs, and cut fuel and labor needs.

The briefing emphasizes that farms are most economically vulnerable during the transition to CRA, particularly in regions with less immediate climate stress. Targeted investment, public co-financing, and strong governance are critical to support the transition, manage upfront costs, and unlock both private and public benefits. The EEA concludes that treating climate resilience as a core economic priority is essential for securing Europe’s long-term food systems and rural economies.

(eea.europa.eu)