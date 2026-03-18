ECB Reports Q4 2025 Supervisory Banking Data for Significant Institutions

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On 18 March 2026, the European Central Bank (ECB) published supervisory banking statistics for significant institutions for Q4 2025. Key highlights include a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 16.18%, up from 16.10% in the previous quarter, while the annualized return on equity stood at 9.53%, slightly down from 9.88%.

Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio falling to 2.18%, the lowest since 2020. Stage 2 loans—those showing significant credit risk increases—also declined for both households (9.03%) and non-financial corporations (13.32%).

Liquidity remained strong, with the liquidity coverage ratio at 158.6%, and the loan-to-deposit ratio reached 100.49%, the second-lowest since 2015. Net interest margins remained stable at 1.52%.

The data reflect trends in capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality, and liquidity, with quarter-to-quarter changes influenced by institutional sample adjustments, mergers, and portfolio reclassifications.

(bankingsupervision.europa.eu)

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