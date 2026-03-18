ECB Reports Q4 2025 Supervisory Banking Data for Significant Institutions

On 18 March 2026, the European Central Bank (ECB) published supervisory banking statistics for significant institutions for Q4 2025. Key highlights include a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 16.18%, up from 16.10% in the previous quarter, while the annualized return on equity stood at 9.53%, slightly down from 9.88%.

Asset quality improved, with the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio falling to 2.18%, the lowest since 2020. Stage 2 loans—those showing significant credit risk increases—also declined for both households (9.03%) and non-financial corporations (13.32%).

Liquidity remained strong, with the liquidity coverage ratio at 158.6%, and the loan-to-deposit ratio reached 100.49%, the second-lowest since 2015. Net interest margins remained stable at 1.52%.

The data reflect trends in capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality, and liquidity, with quarter-to-quarter changes influenced by institutional sample adjustments, mergers, and portfolio reclassifications.

(bankingsupervision.europa.eu)